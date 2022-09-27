Red Wing needed overtime to break a tie with Waseca on Monday. Neither team scored after regulation and the game ended in a 2-2 tie.
Each team scored a goal in the first and second half. Kayla Radtke and Sophia Rahn each had a goal for the Wingers. Sammi Chandler and Lillie Sonju recorded assists. Goalkeeper Sarah Bohlmann made 10 saves.
