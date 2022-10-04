The Red Wing girls soccer team won 5-2 over Lake City on Monday, a good start to a four-game week for the Wingers.
Kayla Radtke led the Winger offense, recording a hat trick. Sami Chandler scored twice as Mattea Stockton assisted on two goals. Lillie Sonju assisted on another and Ava Nelson tallied an assist.
Winger goalkeeper Sarah Bohlmann made four saves.
Morgan Majerus had a two-point game for the Tigers. Majerus assisted on the first goal scored by Sadie Sanders, then later found the back of the net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.