Kylie Stengel and Bailey Vesper led South St. Paul past the Red Wing girls hockey team 9-1 on Saturday.
Grace Handwerk tied the game 1-1 at 14 minutes, 26 seconds of the first period. From that point on South St. Paul, overwhelmed the Wingers in shots on net and eight unanswered goals.
Allie Meyer stopped 36 shots in net for the Wingers. Tatum Zylka recorded her eighth assist of the season on Handwerk's goal.
