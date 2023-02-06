North St. Paul/Tartan scored in every period on their way to a 7-0 shutout victory over Red Wing girls hockey on Saturday. The Wingers ended the regular season 7-18 overall.
The Titans scored twice in the first and third periods and found the back of the net three times in the second.
Red Wing next faces No. 3 Chisago Lakes in the first round of the Section 4A playoffs Saturday, Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. The Wingers are the sixth seed.
