Red Wing came up on the wrong end of a lopsided 14-0 game on Tuesday as Hastings raced past the Wingers in girls hockey action.
The Raiders had two players record hat tricks in the game. Makayla Berquist and Jade Schauer each had three goals. Kylie Gruden and Addie Seleski scored a pair of goals. Kyra Erickson ended with five assists.
The Wingers grew tired late in each period having to defend in their own zone for a majority of the game. The Wingers did have a few chances to possibly get on the scoreboard but were overwhelmed in shots on net 59-13.
Winger goaltender Allie Meyer 38 saves through two periods. Freshman goalie Amber Vogel was in net for the third period and made seven saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.