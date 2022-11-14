The Red Wing girls hockey team opened the season at home on Saturday against Winona. The Winhawks scored early on and held on to edge the Wingers 2-1.
Avery Engbrecht scored the first goal of the game at 15:54 of the first period to give the Winhawks a lead. Engbrecht scored again in the second period.
Allison Kruger got the Wingers on the scoreboard in the third period with a goal at 6:34 of the third.
Winger goaltender Allie Meyer made 14 saves.
