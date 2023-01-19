Red Wing was able to tie the game 1-1 late in the first period. St. Croix Valley Fusion scored three consecutive goals thereafter as the Wingers fell 4-2 on Thursday.
Grace Handwerk scored for Red Wing at 12 minutes, 53 seconds of the first to tie the game. Trinity Mittl scored at 15:31 of the first to give St. Croix Valley a 2-1 lead.
A goal in the second and another midway through the third put St. Croix Valley up 4-1. Lexie Pauzauskie scored unassisted in the third, but that was all the Wingers would get.
Cheyenne Tyler extended her point streak to three games with an assist on Handwerk’s goal. Allie Meyer made 35 saves in net for the Wingers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.