New Prague scored five times in the first period on their way to an 8-1 win over Red Wing Tuesday night.
Cheyenne Tyler scored her second goal in as many games. The goal from Tyler came in the second period. Grace Handwerk assisted on the goal. Goalie Allie Meyer made 20 saves.
Madison Picka, Makayla Prochaska and Ella Hanson each scored twice for New Prague.
