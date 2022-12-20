Gentry Academy scored 10 goals in the first period on their way to a lopsided 15-0 victory over Red Wing Tuesday evening.
Riley Reeves had a hat trick in the first period. Grace Delmonico scored twice in the first period, then later completed her hat trick with a goal in the third.
Delmonico finished with five points in the game. Ana Myers had four points for Gentry with a pair of goals and assists.
Winger goalie Allie Meyer made 29 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.