Lexie Pauzauskie tied the game the in the first period for Red Wing but Waseca was able to pull away for a 4-2 victory on Monday.
Pauzauskie's goal came at 10 minutes, 29 seconds of the first.
Waseca had goals from McKenna Mortenson and Montanna Pumper in the second period. Maizee Storey scored late in the third into the empty net. Red Wing scored just over a minute later at 15:58 of the third, but that was all the Wingers could get in the final minutes.
Cheyenne Tyler scored the second Winger goal. Allie Meyer made 22 saves in net.
