The Red Wing girls hockey team is still looking for a a game with its full roster healthy. The Wingers have gotten Taya Cordes and Lexie Pauzauskie back, but were still missing three players.
As a result, the defensive core for the Wingers grew tired and in the third period Hutchinson was able to pull away for a 9-1 victory Saturday afternoon at Prairie Island Arena.
The Wingers got a goal in the second period from Tatum Zylka at 7 minutes, 52 seconds. The goal got Red Wing within a goal, trailing Hutchinson 2-1. The Tigers scored two goals just over a minute apart later in the period to go ahead 4-1.
The Tigers scored three goals in a 1:59 span in the third period. Addison Longie and Morgan Wagner each scored twice for Hutchinson with Longie recording three assists.
Cordes assisted on Zylka's goal, her first point of the season. Cordes added some energy to the first line alongside Zylka and Allie Roe since coming back from an injury.
Winger goaltender Allie Meyer made 26 saves.
