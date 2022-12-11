Red Wing defeated Mankato West Saturday afternoon at home and did so convincingly. The Wingers outshot the Scarlets 54-6 in a 2-0 win.
Grace Handwerk had a multipoint game, scoring the opening goal at 4 minutes, 48 seconds of the first period and later assisting on Allie Roe's goal late in the second.
Cheyenne Tyler, Lexie Pauzauskie and Judith Thomas each recorded an assist. Red Wing goalie Amber Vogel made all six stops.
