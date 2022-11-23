The Red Wing girls hockey team broke through for its first win of the season Tuesday evening in a 5-1 victory over Mankato West.
The Wingers scored twice in the first and second periods. West got their only goal in the final minute of regulation on the power play.
Cheyenne Taylor, Allie Roe and Taya Cordes each had multipoint games. Taylor assisted on the first goal of the game and later had an assist on Hanna Thiem’s goal to give the Wingers a 4-0 lead in the second. Cordes scored the opening goal at 4 minutes, 44 seconds of the first and assisted on Roe’s second-period goal. Roe scored twice, once in the first and later in the second.
Winger goalie Amber Vogel was credited with 11 saves.
