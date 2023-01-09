Red Wing scored in every period on their way to a 4-1 win over Mayo Monday evening.
Hanna Thiem scored the first goal of the game at 7 minutes, 58 seconds of the first period. Tatum Zylka scored twice, once in the final minutes of the second and again in the third. Nora Meyer scored her first goal of the season in the third.
Winger goalie Allie Meyer made 20 saves.
