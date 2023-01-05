The Red Wing girls hockey team scored seven goals in the first period on their way to an 11-3 win over Austin Thursday night. It was the team’s first game since Dec. 20.
Cheyenne Tyler got the scoring started for the Wingers in the first period with a goal on the power play. Allison Kruger and Tatum Zylka each scored twice in the first. Addison Hoppman capped off the first-period offense for the Wingers with a goal at 14 minutes, 45 seconds of the period for her first varsity goal.
Kruger and Zylka each ended with a hat trick. Zylka had six points - three goals and three assists - while Allie Roe also had six points, all assists.
Taya Cordes ended the game with four points - two goals, two assists - for the Wingers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.