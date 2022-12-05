Red Wing trailed at one point 4-1 in the second period. Three straight goals by the Wingers tied the game 4-4 before Fiona Barry scored at 15 minutes, 10 seconds of the third to give Century a 5-4 win Saturday afternoon.
Taya Cordes scored on the power play late in the second, which got the Wingers with a pair heading into the third. Allie Roe scored at 2:35 of the third, then Cheyenne Tyler scored the tying goal at 8:27 of the period.
The Wingers were unable to pull their goalie to get the extra skater in the final minute as they were on the penalty kill with Century playing it safe with the puck.
Tatum Zylka had a three-point game with a goal and two assists. Allison Kruger had two assists. Amelia Grove, who has returned to the lineup, assisted on Roe's goal. Allie Meyer made 37 saves.
