Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Carver, Scott and Hennepin Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 affecting Dakota, Washington, Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. .Cool and relatively dry weather will settle across the region, and no significant rainfall is expected for at least the next several days. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 830 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 14.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening and crest near 15.1 feet Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. &&