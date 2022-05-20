The Red Wing girls golf team easily won the Kasson-Mantorville Invitational at the Northern Hills Golf Club on Friday. The Wingers were the only team of the four that competed to finish with a team score better than 400.
The Wingers won the meet with a 370. Second-place Stewartville finished with a 431.
Winger Bri Novak had a team-best 86. She earned medalist, beating Rachel Boe by 3 strokes. Novak shot a 43 on both the front and back nine. She also birdied the par-5 sixth hole.
Hallie Johnson finished with a 93, recording three pars in her round. Anna Deppe ended with a 95 and had a birdie on the 17th. Bailie Roschen recovered from tough front nine with a 43 on the back nine, ending the round with a 96. Roschen made birdie on the 15th.
