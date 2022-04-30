Not knowing what to expect from the relatively young girls team, head coach Heather Johnson said before the second meet of the season she was pleased with what she saw.
The Red Wing girls golf team collectively shot under 400 in its first and did so again in the second meet, which was much colder and windier than the first meet. The team has not had many chances to get out on the course, and Johnson tempered her expectations a little, but did say she’s going to start working with the players to grow their game.
“Overall, I was really happy with how we did. My goal was to get under 400, and they did. That was a good starting point for the season,” Johnson said. “Now I think we'll start working on some more individual goals.”
Seniors Bri Novak and Bailie Roschen lead the somewhat inexperienced team. Johnson expects Novak and Roschen to help the team progress as the season goes along, not necessarily with their individual results but with their presence at practice and on the course during meets.
“Hopefully they can filter that experience down to their younger teammates,” Johnson said of Novak and Roschen. “We have a 10th grader, ninth grader and eighth grader (on varsity) who all show great potential. We're trying to see how we can take that next step to build on your game, build on the mental game to make that next leap.”
As for where each of the younger varsity players are at, Johnson said there isn’t much to go off of since the team has had little practice time outside due to weather and course openings. Assistant coach Ashlyn Werrner added the time away from the course has allowed the players to consider what they are wanting to improve.
“They've also had time to think about those goals,” she said. “So we've been slowly working on them where before it was, 'OK, go out and do your best.'”
Sophomores Anna Deppe and Ari Holzer, freshman Flora Wegner and eighth grader Hallie Johnson fill out the rest of the varsity lineup. While it’s been a bit difficult, given how little the coaches have seen them play, to determine where they are at, the early results are promising.
As the team gets more practice time and consistently on the course given the weather, Johnson said she and Werner are going to keep tutoring on the mental game and try to instill a positive outlook for the players when they are in their round. It’s about recovering when things don’t go their way.
“How can we stop the bleeding,” Johnson said of things to work on. “How can we recover from those bad situations and overcome it to change their overall outlook on the rest of their round.”
Schedule
Tuesday, May 3 - at Northfield (Willingers Golf Club), 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 4 - at Lake City (Jewel Golf Club), 2 p.m.
Monday, May 9 - at Byron (Somerby Golf Club), 11 a.m.
Tuesday, May 10 - vs Faribault, Mayo (Mississippi National), 2:30 p.m.
Monday, May 16 - at Winona (The Bridges Golf Course), 1:30 p.m.
Friday, May 20 - at Rochester (Northern Hills Golf Course), 1 p.m.
Tuesday, May 24 - vs Century (Mississippi National), 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 26 - at Big 9 Conf. Tournament (Mankato North Links Golf Course), 10 a.m.
