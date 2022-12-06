Red Wing got out to a 23-10 lead at the half, relying on its defense to stay ahead. The Wingers continued to limit the Owatonna offense in the second in a 45-31 win Tuesday night.
The Wingers came away with 19 steals and outrebounded the Huskies 35-23. Lillie Sonju and Izzy Guetzlaff each led the team with five steals. Kayla Radtke hauled in six rebounds.
Sophia Rahn led the Wingers with a double-double, 13 points and 11 rebounds. Hannah Kosek had 10 points and six rebounds. Sammi Chandler added seven points.
