The Red Wing girls basketball team gradually increased its lead throughout the game, using 12 players in a 52-31 win over Faribault Thursday night.
The Wingers limited the Falcons to 14 points in the first half and 17 in the second. On defense, the Wingers ended with 15 steals and two blocks.
Hannah Kosek led the Wingers with 14 points and five rebounds. Sammi Chandler scored nine points and tallied six steals. Sophia Rahn had eight points and five rebounds, while Annika Johnson added seven points.
