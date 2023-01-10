The Red Wing girls basketball team had no problem getting a 57-42 win over John Marshall Tuesday night.
The Wingers didn't make any 3-point shots, instead relying on the post play of Izzy Guetzlaff and Sammi Chandler. The two each scored 16 points to lead all scorers. Lillie Sonju added six points.
