Red Wing got back in the win column, holding Winona to 29 points in a 49-29 win Tuesday evening.
Winona shot just 19 percent from the field while the Wingers made 39 percent.
The Wingers had nine different players get on the scoresheet. Kayla Radtke shot well from long range, making 4 of 8 for 12 points. Hannah Kosek scored 10 points and led the Wingers in steals with four. Sophia Rahn ended with seven points. Rahn and Kosek each had seven rebounds. Izzy Guetzlaff chipped in 10 points and six rebounds.
