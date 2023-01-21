Trailing 24-20 at the half, the Red Wing offense doubled their output in the second, scoring 40 points. The Wingers held Albert Lea in check on defense to earn a 60-44 victory Friday night in girls basketball action.
Sammi Chandler and Bryn Guse each scored 11 points to lead the Winger offense. Hannah Kosek and Izzy Guetzlaff controlled the paint, grabbing 10 rebounds each. Guetzlaff had nine points while Kosek had eight points and four assists. Sophia Rahn provided eight points and eight rebounds.
