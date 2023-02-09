Five players reached double figures in points for Red Wing in their 82-54 win over Kasson-Mantorville on Thursday.
The Wingers led by four points at the half, then scored 47 points in the second to pull away.
Sammi Chandler led the Winger scoring with 19 points on four 3-pointers. Chandler also had a team-high eight rebounds. Hannah Kosek scored 16 points. Izzy Guetzlaff had 12 points. Bryn Guse came off the bench to score 11 points. Sophia Rahn tallied 10 points and led the team with six steals.
