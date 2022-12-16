The Red Wing girls basketball team made the most 3-point shots in a single game this season in a 62-38 win over Northfield Friday night.
The Wingers shot an impressive 9 of 18 from long range. Overall, the Wingers shot 46 percent from the field while the Raiders made 36 percent of their shots from the field.
Sammi Chandler led the Wingers in scoring with 26 points. Sophia Rahn had 12 points. Chandler and Rahn each were 3-for-6 from 3-point range.
Hannah Kosek scored nine points. Bryn Guse tallied seven points and eight rebounds. Izzy Guetzlaff ended with five points and six rebounds.
