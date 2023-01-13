The Red Wing girls basketball team narrowly outscored Mankato West in a 58-50 win Friday night.
The two teams had nearly identical shooting statistics. The Wingers grabbed five more rebounds, 32-27, and allowed Mankato just seven offensive rebounds.
Sammi Chandler shot 11 of 19 from the field, ending with 29 points to lead the Winger offense. Bryn Guse supplied 11 points. Sophia Rahn had eight points and 11 rebounds, along with a team-high five assists.
