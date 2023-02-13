The Red Wing girls basketball team lost 62-58 to Mayo at home Saturday afternoon.
The Wingers made more shots at the free-throw line than Mayo and were within single digits for most of the game.
Sammi Chandler led the Winger offense with 24 points, making three 3-point shots. Izzy Guetzlaff made the team's other three 3-pointers, ending with 17 points. Sophia Rahn added seven points.
