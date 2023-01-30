Red Wing rebounded from its loss on Saturday to win 62-45 on the road at Mayo Monday evening.
The Wingers improved to 12-2 in the Big 9 and 13-3 overall. Mayo lost its first conference matchup and first game since Dec. 3. The Wingers remain second in the conference standings.
Mayo shot 2 of 34 from beyond the arc and 16 of 55 from the field, while the Wingers made 10 3-pointers on 22 attempts and ended 21 of 50 from the field. The Wingers defense recorded 15 steals.
Sammi Chandler led the scoring with 24 points for the Wingers. Chandler also had five steals. Sophia Rahn tallied 12 points, seven rebounds and for steals. Izzy Guetzlaff scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds.
