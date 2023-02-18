Immediately following the final buzzer, Red Wing assembled an autograph line for the youth in attendance. It took over 20 minutes for the line of excited kids to make their way through with a team photo in hand and signatures from the varsity and junior varsity rosters.
Overall a fun way to wrap up a 71-56 win over John Marshall Friday night.
The Wingers gave the fans plenty to cheer about in the second half in which they scored 40 points. Leading at the half 31-26, the Wingers had gotten their points but felt it wasn’t their best.
“We always write for halftime specific things like our energy or rebounds. Maybe specific player stuff,” Sammi Chandler said. “When we go back into the locker room we make sure we can hold ourselves accountable for all (of the goals for the game). We couldn't check all the boxes off because our energy wasn't as competitive as it usually is.”
Red Wing trailed at one point 21-17 in the first half. Hannah Kosek got a put back to fall in and made the following free throw. That soon sparked a 9-0 run in a 3-minute span to pull ahead for good.
In the second half, the Wingers were much more aggressive. They moved the ball quicker up the court in transition. Rebounded on defense better than they had in the first and found the backdoor cut on several possessions. As a result, the Wingers tallied 21 assists. Kosek led the team with seven. Chandler had five and Kayla Radtke had four.
The team was reminded of quicker ball movement and that the Rockets were a bit exposed on the weak side in the post.
“As soon as I got in the post I saw Izzy or Hannah cut and it was an easy two points or and-1,” Chandler said.
Four players ended in double-digits and the team shot 51 percent from the field thanks to a second half that was more the Winger’s style.
Coming off a three-game stretch against Austin, Northfield and Winona in which the Wingers scored more than 50 points once and lost two of three. Since then, the Wingers have scored at least 65 points in three of four games. Getting the offense back to what it can be for a full game, the Wingers perhaps could reach 90 points. Chandler said it will be key as they face Mankato West, then East on the road to close out the regular season and into the section tournament that the team continues to play like it did in the second half.
Class AAA No. 17-ranked Red Wing (17-6, 15-5 Big 9) are fourth in the conference and second in the section standings as of Friday night.
RED WING 71, JOHN MARSHALL 56
JM 26 30 — 56
RW 31 40 — 71
JM 56
Sarah Mullenbach 18, 4 3-pt; Brianna Aikens 11; Alayna Meister 8, 1 3-pt; Jazmine Daing 8; Kiru Othow 6, 1 3-pt; Madeline Gorden 3, 1 3-pt; Jacey Nelson 2.
RW 71
Izzy Guetzlaff 16, 2 3-pt; Hannah Kosek 15; Sammi Chandler 14, 2 3-pt; Sophia Rahn 13, 2 3-pt; Bryn Guse 7, 1 3-pt; Lillie Sonju 2; Annika Johnson 2; Kayla Radtke 2.
Free throws: JM 7-11, RW 8-15.
Three-point goals: JM 7, RW 7.
