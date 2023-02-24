The Red Wing girls basketball lost 70-62 to Mankato East on the road Friday night in the team's final game of the regular season.
Each team shot well, making more than 50 percent from the floor. The Wingers outrebounded the Cougars and had five blocks on defense, but the Cougars made eight 3-pointers and made 20 of 25 at the free-throw line.
Sammi Chandler scored a game-high 27 points for the Wingers. Izzy Guetzlaff had 15 points and five rebounds. Sophia Rahn provided eight points, four rebounds and two steals.
Red Wing likely will receive either the second or third seed in the upcoming Section 1AAA tournament. The first game of the tournament is scheduled for Wednesday.
