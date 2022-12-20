Sammi Chandler and Hannah Kosek led Red Wing in a close 61-56 victory over Winona Tuesday evening.
Chandler led all scorers with 28 points. She also had eight rebounds, four assists and five steals on defense. Kosek scored 13 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had a pair of steals.
The Wingers outshot the Winhawks, 42 percent to 37 percent, on one less shot attempt and were able to outrebound them 31-29.
