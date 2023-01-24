Red Wing fell behind early but quickly regained the lead en route to a 54-42 win at Owatonna on Tuesday.
The Wingers outshot the Huskies, making 22 of 43 (51 percent) shots from the field while the Huskies were 15-for-48 (31 percent).
Hannah Kosek led the Wingers with 16 points, four rebounds and a pair of steals. Sammi Chandler had 15 points and four steals. Sophia Rahn provided nine points and nine rebounds.
