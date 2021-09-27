The Wingers scored twice in the second half to earn a 3-1 win Saturday over the PIZM Wildcats.
Cadence Thorson, Kayla Radtke and Sammi Chandler each scored for the Wingers. Tori Senty made five saves in net.
"We took advantage of our speed and a high back line to get well placed balls in behind (the defense) and found some success finishing," said Red Wing head coach Taylor Becker. "They're having more fun being together than anything and I think that definitely has a big part to play in the results they're earning together."
Kiley House scored the lone Wildcat goal in the second. Goalkeeper Kylie Meyer made eight saves.
Red Wing hosts Byron on Tuesday.
