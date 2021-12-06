The Red Wing gymnastics team began its season Friday, Dec. 3 with a triangular meet in Faribault. The Wingers finished with 119 points. Faribault had 106.075 while Northfield had 129.45.
Three Wingers already earn personal best scores. Akacia Ingram had PR on bars with a 7.55. Kylie Bray recorded a PR on beam with a 6.65. Chloe Fox earned a personal best 8.30 on beam and in all-around with a score of 32.75.
"A focus point this year is to stay on the beam," co-head coach Ryan Marking said. "The girls definitely exceeded every expectation on the night with only 10 total falls between JV and Varsity and also having 2 beam sticks by Chloe Fox and Kylie Moffett. The goal for the night was to have fun and stay on the beam and I think we accomplished that and more."
Red Wing has two meets in the next seven days. The Wingers travel to South St. Paul on Tuesday, then travel to Austin on Friday.
