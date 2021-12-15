What a difference a year makes.
Red Wing faced Austin to open the boys basketball season last year and lost by 40 points. With the entire roster returning, the Wingers this year put up a fight. The Wingers gave themselves a chance to win and even held a lead for most of the first half.
Unable to capitalize on chances to pull out a win in the final minutes, the Wingers lost 46-41 Tuesday night.
There aren’t too many losses that would make head coach Oliver Simmons happy to reflect on, but this was one of them.
“We held them to a low score,” Simmons said. “We took care of the ball for the most part. We were in the game late with a chance to win it. We haven't been in those situations enough. We haven't been in a pressure, pressing game like that where we were in it with a chance to win it. It's a learning experience.”
The last time Austin scored fewer than 50 points and won the game was against Winona last season in February.
The Packers had a 5-point lead with 1 minute, 10 seconds to go. A few ill-timed turnovers for Red Wing led to four points in the previous 2 minutes. The Wingers got a steal, quickly moved the ball around the perimeter before finding Maddox Hanson in the corner for a 3-point shot. Hanson missed and the Packers got the rebound.
Again, the Wingers got a steal and looked to move up court to hurry for another shot. They never got one off as Hanson’s 3-point attempt was their last shot of the game.
As was the case all game, having a quick-tempo offense against Austin isn’t easy.
“Their defense makes it really hard to rush down the floor to get a quick shot,” Simmons said. “Unfortunately, in a time of the game when you need to rush down the floor and get a quick shot, it's hard on the guys.”
In general, the Wingers remained patient for shots to open up. Most came outside the paint. The Packers did what they’ve become known for: hounding the ball handler with a variety of double-teams and an aggressive press.
Simmons liked what the Wingers were able to do on offense.
Deso Buck came out finding his groove from 3-point range. Buck drilled three long-range shots in the first half, all in the first 10 minutes of the game. Buck ended with 12 points, all coming via the 3-pointer.
Cooper Chandler made a 3-pointer in the first half that helped the Wingers get a little closer after surrendering the lead. Mitch Seeley hit a 3-pointer in the second half that got the Wingers to within two points, 37-35, with just over 6 minutes remaining.
The Wingers made eight 3-pointers in the game.
“We're just not big enough to get inside on them so most of our shots are going 3s,” Simmons said. “I tell the kids all the time 'we're the best shooting team in the Big 9.' We just have to prove it night in and night out.”
Denval Atkinson nearly had a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds. Andrew Ball had five rebounds and five assists. Seeley came off the bench and hit a huge 3-pointer and had six rebounds with two assists.
AUSTIN 46, RED WING 41
A 29 17 — 46
RW 24 17 — 41
Austin 46
Kaden Murley 13, 1 3-pt; Cham Okey 8, 2 3-pt; Jack Lang 8, 2 3-pt; Gage Manahan 7, 1 3-pt; Victor Idris 6; Manny Guy 2; Buai Duop 2.
Red Wing 41
Deso Buck 12, 4 3-pt; Denval Atkinson 9; Maddox Hanson 6, 2 3-pt; Andrew Ball 6; Mitch Seeley 3, 1 3-pt; Cooper Chandler 3, 1 3-pt; Reid Hartmann 2.
Free throws: A 4-6, RW 7-7.
Three-point goals: A 6, RW 8.
