The Red Wing girls’ swim and dive team took sixth place at the Section 1A True Team meet in Austin on Saturday. The Wingers ended the two-day event with a score of 1,121.
Head coach Mikayla Beuch said the team has not competed in the True Team event since 2017. The timing tends to interrupt the team’s training schedule and can sometimes “stress themselves out from the competition.”
However, the meet was a good indication of where the other teams in the same section are at.
“From now until the end of the season, all of our meets will look and feel like True Team did this past weekend,” Beuch said, “so it's good for them to go out and race their future competition and see where everyone is at.”
Beuch looks forward to what Emma Hoppman is capable of after seeing her finish second in the 100-yard backstroke and swim lead on two relays.
“She's still determined to go after the competition ahead of her, but she has been consistently dropping time in (the 100 backstroke) all season,” Beuch said.
Hoppman, Sophie Carlson, Kennedy Carlson and Teegan Beyers finished in sixth place in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2 minutes, 2.52 seconds. Hoppman, Sarah Kolby, Kyrrah Mullaney and Beyers took third in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:47.7. Greta Lane, Kennedy Carlson, Mullaney and Kolby earned seventh in the 400 freestyle relay (4:08.7).
Beyers later swam the fourth fastest time in the 50 freestyle (26.02) and ninth in the 100 freestyle (59.46). Hoppman came in seventh in the 100 freestyle with a time of 58.87 and later swam the second fastest time in the 100 backstroke (1:05.48).
Lane took 13th in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:17.62 and 18th in the 500 freestyle (6:19.8). Kolby (2:32.57), Sophie Carlson (2:32.68) and Ari Holzer (2:33.2) finished in eighth, ninth and 10th respectively in the 200 IM. Kolby finished seventh in the 100 butterfly (1:08.4), while Sophie Carlson earned sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.25). Mullaney also swam top-10 in the breaststroke, finishing eighth with a time of 1:19.05.
Kendra Carlisle led the Wingers in diving with a score of 257.55, finishing in 16th place. Payten Jaynes came in 19th with a score of 253.05.
Red Wing next competes in the Big 9 Conference meet. The meet is split into two days. The first day will be diving, Friday, Oct. 29, at Northfield Middle School. The next day, Saturday, Oct. 30, will be swimming at Rochester Recreation Center.
