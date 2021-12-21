The Red Wing girls basketball team bounced back from its loss on Monday with a 68-40 win over Winona on Tuesday.
Hannah Kosek, again, led the Wingers in scoring, nearly getting a double-double with 15 points and eight rebounds. Sammi Chandler and Bailie Roschen each scored 12 points. Chandler had six assists while Roschen scored all her points via 3-pointers.
Red Wing (4-4) returns to the court on January 4 against Mayo.
