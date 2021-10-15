The Red Wing volleyball team had everything working well in a 25-10, 25-14, 27-25 sweep of Albert Lea on Thursday.
“We came out very strong to easily win the first two sets,” head coach Nikki Roschen said. “Albert Lea responded well in the third, so I was proud of the girls that they stayed focused and had the will to win that close third set.”
The Wingers served a whopping 97 percent and kept the Tigers from getting set. Offensively, the Wingers had a hitting percentage over .400, while the Winger defense frustrated Albert Lea with timely digs.
Winger Kennedy Knopp had 10 digs, eight kills and four aces. Elle Brandt also had 10 digs. Balie Roschen led the team with 15 kills, eight digs and two blocks. Ella Nelson provided five kills and four blocks, while Hallie Roschen ended with 32 assists and three blocks.
Red Wing (13-10, 5-4 Big 9) next hosts Owatonna on Tuesday.
