Red Wing showed it can sustain drives. The Wingers had a 17-play possession to begin the second half and later had a 99-yard drive that ended with a touchdown. It wasn't quite enough as New Prague had a 28-0 lead at the half in a 35-14 win over Red Wing on Wednesday.
New Prague had a lead early, scoring on its eighth play on offense. Mitchell Seeley forced a fumble on defense which was recovered by the Wingers. Despite the early turnover, the Wingers were unable to capitalize.
The Wingers got Kaleb Hove back in the lineup and he was able to run for 107 yards on 29 carries with a touchdown. He also had two catches for 33 yards.
Tyler Rodgers led the Winger receivers with four catches for 52 yards. Seeley caught an 11-yard touchdown toss. Abe Reinitz ended 8-for-17 for 102 yards with a touchdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.