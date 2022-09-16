A lot of firsts for the Red Wing football team. Of the most minor firsts, it was the first Friday night game of the season for the team. More importantly, the 22-12 win over Albert Lea on the road was the first of the season and first for Brent Stinson as head coach of the Wingers.
Red Wing again got off to a somewhat slow start, but was able to score in the second and third quarters. The Wingers had timely defensive plays throughout the game.
Mitchell Seeley knocked a ball out of the hands of a Tiger receiver, forcing a fumble on a wide open catch by Spencer Van Beek who caught it way behind the Winger defense. The Wingers were able to recover and at the time led 3-0.
Red Wing had scored first on a field goal by Hunter Greeley with under 7 minutes to go in the 2nd quarter.
Kaleb Hove scored the first touchdown of the game with 3 minutes, 11 seconds to go in half. Hove ran in from 4 yards out to give Red Wing a 9-0 lead. It concluded a lengthy drive of over 70 yards.
The touchdown came on the ensuing drive after the turnover forced by Seeley.
Albert Lea was able to respond on their next possession.
Tyler Rodgers broke up a deep pass downfield by Albert Lea on third-and-1 with under 3 minutes to go in half. Albert Lea ran the ball fourth down and got the first down. At the time, it was just the third first down of the half for the Tigers. Next play, the Tigers scored on a 54-yard catch and run in the final minute of half. Max Edwin had the catch to make it a 9-6 game.
To start the second half, the Tigers made a mess on offense. The Tigers turned the ball over on its first four possessions. In its first two offensive plays, the Tigers fumbled on each. The Wingers recovered both fumbles. Maurice Rosebear and Adam Roe were credited with fumble recoveries. After Rosebear fell on the loose ball on the Tiger’s first possession of the half, the Wingers had just 14 yards to get to the end zone. Three plays later, Konnor Kelly caught a 15-yard pass from Abe Reinitz for a touchdown to give the Wingers a 15-6 lead.
After the second fumble recovery of the half for the Wingers, Reinitz was picked off in the end zone trying to throw to Seeley.
Later in the quarter, Tyler Rodgers caught a 24-yard pass to extend the lead to 22-6.
Reinitz ended 9-for-16 for 123 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Six different players caught a pass for the Wingers. Kelly led the group with three receptions for 48 yards and a score. Hove was handed the ball 35 times. He gained 169 yards and had a TD.
The Wingers defense recovered four Tiger fumbles and had two interceptions. Rosebear and Adam Roe each had an interception.
Red Wing returns home next Friday to host Faribault for its homecoming game.
