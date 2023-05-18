RTSA Red Wing Wingers logo 1.jpg
Michael Brun

The Red Wing boys golf team hosted a quadrangular meet at Mississippi National Golf Links Thursday afternoon. Red Wing finished in third place at the meet with a 328. Century won with a 305.

John Ahrens led the field with an 18-hole score of 73, 2-over-par. Ahrens birdied the third, sixth and 18th holes.

Jacob Quade tied for seventh overall with a score of 79. Quade ended the front nine with a 39 and birdied the 10th hole. Isaac Kosek had an 83, making eight pars. David Lexvold rounded out the top four scorers with a 93.

