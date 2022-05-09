The Red Wing boys golf team earned third place at Eastwood Golf Club in Rochester at the three-team meet on Monday. The Wingers had a score of 347. Mayo won the meet with a 318.
Denval Atkinson and John Ahrens each finished their rounds with an 85, tied for ninth place among all individuals. Atkinson shot a 41 on the front nine and recorded seven pars. Ahrens also had a better front nine, shooting a 40 with nine pars in the round.
Atlin Nelson had a score of 87, which included a birdie on the par-5 11th hole. Jacob Quade shot a 90. He birdied the par-5 seventh hole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.