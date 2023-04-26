Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Scott, Le Sueur and Sibley Counties. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Brown, Nicollet and Blue Earth Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Scott, Carver and Sibley Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Scott, Carver, Hennepin and Dakota Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Pierce, Dakota and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Dakota and Ramsey Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Pierce, Washington, Dakota and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Sherburne and Wright Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, Washington and St. Croix Counties. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. .Rivers have mostly crested across the area and will continue to gradually fall through next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 915 PM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 683.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 915 PM CDT Wednesday was 683.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 681.7 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 680.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 683.1 feet on 04/18/1951. &&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 930 PM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 18.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 930 PM CDT Wednesday was 19.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 18.3 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.9 feet on 04/18/1951. &&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa... Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Houston, Vernon, Crawford and Allamakee Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Grant, Clayton and Allamakee Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La Crosse Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and Winona Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Pepin and Wabasha Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.2 feet, The intersection of South Oak Street and Camp Lakeview Road is closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Wednesday was 18.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 16.9 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.0 feet on 04/11/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Red Wing Milling Company may experience basement flooding and begin pumping. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 915 PM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 16.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 915 PM CDT Wednesday was 16.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.3 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.4 feet on 04/17/1951. &&