...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Scott, Le Sueur and
Sibley Counties.
South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright
Counties.
South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.
Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Brown, Nicollet and Blue
Earth Counties.
Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Hennepin and
Anoka Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Scott, Carver and Sibley
Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Scott, Carver, Hennepin and
Dakota Counties.
Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville,
Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa
and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.
Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Pierce, Dakota and
Goodhue Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue
Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Dakota and
Ramsey Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Pierce,
Washington, Dakota and Goodhue Counties.
Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Hennepin
and Anoka Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Sherburne and
Wright Counties.
St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, Washington and St.
Croix Counties.
Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.
.Rivers have mostly crested across the area and will continue to
gradually fall through next week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 915 PM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 683.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 915 PM CDT Wednesday was 683.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 681.7 feet
Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 680.5 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
683.1 feet on 04/18/1951.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE).
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 930 PM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 18.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 930 PM CDT Wednesday was 19.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 18.3 feet
Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.9 feet on 04/18/1951.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 19.2 feet, The intersection of South Oak Street and
Camp Lakeview Road is closed.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:15 PM CDT Wednesday was 18.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 16.9 feet
Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.0 feet on 04/11/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Red Wing Milling Company may experience
basement flooding and begin pumping.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 915 PM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 16.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 915 PM CDT Wednesday was 16.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.3
feet just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.4 feet on 04/17/1951.
&&
