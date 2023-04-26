RTSA Red Wing Wingers logo 1.jpg
Michael Brun

The Red Wing boys golf team traveled to Keller Golf Course for the White Bear Lake Invitational Wednesday morning.

John Ahrens led the team with an 18-hole score of 81. He was able to birdie the par-5 third and end the front nine with a 37. Jacob Quade also had a birdie on the front nine, making his on the fifth hole. Quade ended his round with an 84.

Isaac Kosek was the third on the team to finish in the 80s with an 88. Kosek made six pars in his round. David Lexvold recorded three pars during his round of 95.

Red Wing had a team score of 348 and was in seventh place. One of two White Bear Lake teams competing in the 11-team invite won with a score of 295.

