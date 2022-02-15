The Red Wing boys basketball team kept the lead despite a huge second-half rally from Faribault. The Wingers led by as many 20 points before winning 55-49 on Tuesday.
The Wingers opened the second half on an 8-0 run and eventually led 43-24. The Falcons trimmed the Winger lead down to seven point after not scoring in the second until 11 minutes, 10 seconds remaining.
Brady Schultz led the Falcon push with four 3-pointers in the second half, all coming with less than 9 minutes to go.
Maddox Hanson led the Winger offense with 15 points, all coming via the 3-pointer. Andrew Ball had 13 points. Denval Atkinson scored 12 points, eight of which came in the first half. Deso Buck chipped in nine points on three 3-point shots.
Red Wing hosts John Marshall on Thursday.
