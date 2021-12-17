Red Wing has hit the first three weeks of the season hard. Concluding the week, the Wingers boys swim team already has competed in three dual meets. With a smaller roster and a few injuries, each swimmer is getting plenty of experience.
On Thursday against Mayo, it wasn’t uncommon to see the Wingers have the boys swim in back-to-back events, sometimes even tripling up.
“When there are less bodies, there is less opportunity to spread out the wealth or spread out the workload,” head coach Mikayla Beuch said. “There are athletes that have to perform back to back to back.”
Because of this, most of the swimmers won’t necessarily be swimming in their main event. A few will, but for now most will get a chance to swim in just about every event. Some of the younger swimmers are plugging in gaps in the varsity lineup while the established swimmers have already moved around to different events. Toward the end of the season, closer to conference and especially the section meet, the Wingers will swim in more defined spots.
“Right now, we're moving them around in different events just to keep it varied and give them a little more training,” Beuch said. “(We’re putting) them in tougher situations so that they have to think on their feet.”
The final scores may seem out of balance, but the team still has a handful of athletes that are poised to compete at state.
Senior diver Tyler Gordon returns, after making state last season, leading a growing number of divers on the team.
Senior Jacob Flemke could make a serious run at state in the 100-yard backstroke when he returns to the lineup next month.
Senior Aidan O’Brien already has swam state cut times in the 100 breaststroke. Freshman Ethan Ihrke has compared himself to Red Wing graduate and previous state champ Willie Meacham in the 100 butterfly.
“He compares himself where he is now to where Willie was at that same age,” Beuch said. “They are on the same track.”
Landen Nelson and Zach Mikkelson are two eighth-grade divers that have been pushing to be second best on the team behind Gordon.
Sophomore Ezra Dennis has emerged as another swimmer on track to make state this year. Beuch noted it is still very early, but he has made it clear his desire to go faster this year in the sprint freestyle events.
The overall mood of the team appears laid back. Competitive when it is their turn to go, but overall excited to be in the pool.
“I see that as a positive because we're approaching it as we're here, we are doing what we love, we are passionate about it and we're not stressing about the minor details,” Beuch said. “For these guys, it's paying off. I think they love being here.”
Schedule
Tuesday, Dec. 21 - vs Albert Lea, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 6 - at John Marshall, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 11 - at River Falls, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 14 - at Section True Team (Austin), 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 15 - at Section True Team (Austin), 9:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 18 - at Simley, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 20 - vs Winona, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 27 - at Austin, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 1 - at Century, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11 - at Big 9 Conf. Meet diving (Northfield), 5:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12 - at Big 9 Conf. Meet swimming (Rochester), 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 23 - at Section 1A Meet (Rochester), 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 24 - at Section 1A Meet, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 25 - at Section 1A Meet (Rochester), 6 p.m.
