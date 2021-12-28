The Red Wing girls hockey team lost in its second matchup with Visitation on Tuesday. The Wingers had the game get away from them in the second period as Visitation scored four goals in the period en route to an 8-2 win at the TRIA Rink in St. Paul.
Gracia Munoz scored the first three goals of the game. Munoz scored once in the first, then two in the second more including a goal 18 seconds of the period.
Abigail Hemauer and Caroline Doran each scored to make it 5-0 before Grace Handwerk scored the first goal of the game for the Wingers at 16:58 of the second.
Munoz added another goal in the third to put Visitation ahead 7-1. Tatum Zylka scored at 14:20 of the third for the Wingers.
Allie Meyer made 25 saves in net for the Wingers.
Red Wing travel to take Chisago Lakes on Thursday.
