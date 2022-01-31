Stewartville blew out the Red Wing boys basketball team 70-43 on Saturday.
The Wingers made 13 of 19 shots at the free-throw line and limited Stewartville to six 3-pointers, but fell behind by double-digits in the first half.
Denval Atkinson scored a team-high 13 points for the Wingers. Mitchell Seeley had 12 points with a pair of 3-pointers. Maddox Hanson finished with five points, while Reid Hartmann and Cooper Chandler each added four points.
Red Wing fell to .500 overall, 8-8.
