Winona slipped past the Red Wing boys hockey team 4-3 to reclaim the "Barge Rope" on Tuesday.
The Wingers led 1-0 after the first period, but three consecutive goals by the Winhawks put the Wingers in hole they couldn't get out of.
Winger Casey Larson opened the scoring 18 seconds into the game. Robbie Tripp scored at 13 minutes, 34 seconds of the third to get the Wingers within a goal down 3-2. An empty-net goal from Winona followed by a power-play goal from Carson Ahern in the final two minutes of the game concluded the scoring.
Ahern continued his hot streak with yet another multipoint game, his third in the last four games. He assisted on Tripp's goal in the third.
Goaltender Dixon Ehlers stopped 35 of 38 shots for the Wingers.
Red Wing's busy stretch in its schedule continues with a home game on Thursday against St. Paul Johnson.
