Despite shooting better as a team and getting more 3-point shots to fall, the Red Wing girls basketball team found it difficult to break Austin’s defensive setup.
The fifth-ranked Packers methodically pulled ahead 18-3, eventually downing the Wingers 60-31 Thursday night at Larry Sonju Gymnasium.
The Wingers had troubles finding an open shooter in the paint and used base line passes to try and find a quick option. The Packers were having none of it, getting in the passing lanes for turnovers or strip stealing balls at the top of the box.
Head coach Peter Johnson said when a team is that locked into their 2-3 zone like the Packers were, oftentimes the best way to draw them out of it is to shoot them out of it.
“We've struggled with a 2-3 zone. We need to be better at making pass fakes and making smart decisions,” Johnson said. “Really, just slow down. I think at times we get in too much of a hurry.”
I think when team's play us man to man, we're comfortable with it.”
The Wingers made seven 3-pointers, six of which came in the first half. Unfortunately for the Wingers, the six long-range shots were all of its offense in the first.
“We've become a little bit more consistent with it, which is good,” Johnson said of the team’s 3-point shooting. The Wingers shot 36 percent from beyond the arc. “The other week, we hit 11. When we beat Century, we made 11 of them. It's something we've been working on. We'll keep trying to find more of an inside presence as well.”
The Packers held Hannah Kosek and Sophia Rahn to five points combined. Izzy Guetzlaff, who has gotten more minutes as the season has gone on, only had two points. Overall, the Wingers had few opportunities to shoot in the paint and found it tough to get the ball in the hands of its post players. The Packers held the Wingers to two shots from inside the arc, both coming in the second half.
Bailie Roschen continued her streak of shooting the ball well from 3-point range. She made 2 of 3 3-point shots on Monday, 4 of 8 against Century and was 5-for-6 from long range against Owatonna.
“That's something she's been known for is having a good shot,” Johnson said of Roschen. “I know she was frustrated that struggled shooting it at the beginning of the year. I feel good for her that she's come along lately. She hit a couple more tonight.”
Red Wing (7-8, 8-10 Big 9) has lost back-to-back games against the top two teams in the Big 9; seventh-ranked Mankato East and Austin. The Wingers have a string of games next on the schedule that Johnson feels good about. A chance to correct some mistakes, but keep pushing and see better results match the effort put forth.
“From afar it looks like we’re still riding that roller coaster, but I think we are getting better,” Johnson said. “They are understanding the concepts we want to do. We just have to continue to be more consistent (running them).”
AUSTIN 60, RED WING 31
A 31 29 — 60
RW 18 13 — 31
Austin 60
Hope Dudycha 20; Emma Dudycha 14, 2 3-pt; Cassidy Shute 11; Olivia Walsh 10; Reana Schmitt 5.
RW 31
Bailie Roschen 10, 3 3-pt; Mayzee Thorson 6, 1 3-pt; Sophia Rahn 5, 1 3-pt; Hallie Roschen 5, 1 3-pt; Sammi Chandler 3, 1 3-pt; Izzy Guetzlaff 2.
Free throws: A 8-13, RW 6-8.
Three-point goals: A 2, RW 7.
