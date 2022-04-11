The Red Wing boys tennis team lost to Owatonna 7-0 and Mankato East 6-1 in a home triangular on Saturday.
Against Owatonna, Aiden Hull lost 6-1, 6-0 in No. 1 singles. Braydon Bennyhoff lost 6-0, 6-2 in No. 2 singles. Noah Montgomery lost 6-0, 6-0 in No. 3 singles and Luke Farrar lost 6-2, 6-1 to round out singles play.
Gavin Magill and Eli Flattum dropped their No. 1 doubles match 6-0, 6-0. Zach Burton and Mason Overman lost 6-1, 6-2 in No. 2 doubles, while Cruz Snider and Austin Hosfeld fell 6-1, 6-1 in No. 3 doubles.
Against Mankato East, Hull battled back to win his No. 1 singles match 4-6, 7-5, 10-8. Bennyhoff lost 6-0, 6-1 in No. 2 singles. Farrar moved up to No. 3 singles and lost 6-1, 6-3, while Snider played in No. 4 singles and lost 6-1, 6-0.
Magill and Flattum dropped their No. 1 doubles match 6-0, 6-0. Burton and Montgomery lost 6-1, 6-1 in No. 2 doubles. In No. 3 doubles, Hosfeld and Seth Malyon lost 6-1, 6-2.
Red Wing next faces Northfield on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.